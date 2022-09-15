Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower Date to Menu and Decor, Everything You Need to Know

Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was her first film with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Not only that, Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot this year, are also looking forward to welcoming their baby. According to reports, the actress is in the final leg of her third trimester and a baby shower is on the way. Would-be grandmoms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are apparently planning an all-girls baby shower for the mom-to-be.

If a report in IndiaToday.in is anything to go by, then the actress will be having a vegan-themes menu at the baby shower. It will reportedly be held sometime in early October. The report further states that Alia is going for unique decor and they are going to have pictures from Ranbir and her childhood.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/aoc2U3G6KLk” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Coming to the guest list, it is being reported that the event will be graced by Alia-Ranbir’s close friends and family members including Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty and Alia’s childhood friends.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Two months after their wedding, Alia surprised her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy via her Instagram handle. She dropped an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor and herself. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Our baby coming soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif in the film, which is co-written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Apart from these, Alia Bhatt will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone. It stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here