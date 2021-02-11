Alia Bhatt's Bridal Look Goes Viral, Fans Can't Wait for Her Real Wedding

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's latest shoot look, in which she dresses up as a bride, is going viral on social media. Fans are pouring in loving comments as they can't wait for her real-life wedding to take place with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor sooner than later.

In the pic, Alia shows off the deep and beautiful henna pattern on her hands as she stuns in a heavily embroidered bridal saree. She completes her look with golden jewellery and mangtika.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages like, "She is looking STUNNING & GORGEOUS in this look😍 Can't wait more for her real wedding's bridal look (sic)" and "She look so beautiful."

In December last year, Ranbir had opened up about his personal life and reports surrounding his impending wedding with Alia. He had said that the deal would’ve been "sealed" had the "pandemic not hit our lives". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he had added confirming his marriage with Alia. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating the couple's wedding.

On the work front, Alia will be featuring in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra Part I this year.