Alia Bhatt's Childhood Pic Gets Love from Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt took to social media recently and shared her childhood picture with the caption, "Spread some love."

In the adorable throwback moment, Alia is seen folding her hands close to her chest as she flaunts her million dollar smile. Her hair are curly as she looks a cutie dressed in a night suit. Take a look at the latest picture Alia shared on her social media handle.

The throwback picture certainly won hearts of Alia's industry colleagues and fans. Ranveer Singh wrote "Awwww" while Deepika Padukone reacted to the image writing, "Cutie." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a love-struck emoji and Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Too sweet."

On the movies front, Alia will see the release of her movie Sadak 2 on OTT soon. The project will see her collaborate with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt is helming the sequel to the 1991 thriller.

Apart from Sadak 2, it is also reported that Alia will join Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy as they shoot for the remaining, close to one-month long schedule of upcoming film Brahmastra- Part I in Film City, Mumbai. The unit may begin work as soon as by October, with producer Karan Johar eyeing June 2021 release.

Alia will also be filming her cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR and has Gangubai Kathiawadi and Takht too in her kitty.