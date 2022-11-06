Alia Bhatt's Childhood Video With Mahesh Bhatt Goes Viral Hours After She Welcomes a Baby Girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood on Sunday after they welcomed a little princess into their lives. While social media is flooded with wishes and love for the new parents and the family, a throwback video of Alia from her childhood days has also surfaced online. In the short clip, little Alia can be seen playing with her father Mahesh Bhatt as mumma Soni Razdan records the video. The baby Alia can also be heard saying ‘mumma’ in the most adorable way.

Earlier today, another childhood picture of the Brahmastra actress also went viral on social media. Reacting to it, one of the fans wrote, “Baby Aliaa itani cute hai to Ranbir-Aliaa ki ladali kitani cute hogi socho (If Alia is this cute, imagine how cute her and Ranbir’s daughter will be).” Another social media user shared, “So cute choti alia (sic).”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter at 12:05 PM on Sunday, as confirmed by their PR team. The actress is currently admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Alia and Ranbir’s respective mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are also at the hospital. Meanwhile, soon after the delivery, Alia took to her official Instagram handle and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love – Alia and Ranbir,” the joint statement issued by the couple read.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. Later, the Darlings actress left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Next, Alia will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline.

