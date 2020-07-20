Is Alia Bhatt's Cryptic Note on 'Truths and Lies' a Response to Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut, in a recent interview, alleged that Alia Bhatt reaps the benefits of nepotism in Bollywood. The Manikarnika actress had earlier targeted Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, alleging he threw 'chappals' at her, called her "mad" and had humiliated her. Kangana had further targeted the Bhatt family saying that producer Mukesh Bhatt is not very keen on paying artistes.

However, in her most recent interview, Kangana attacked Alia over her video from Koffee With Karan in which when show host Karan Johar asked the Raazi actress who would she choose among Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput for killing, hooking up or marrying, Alia had said that she would kill Sushant.

Targeting Alia over the KWK segment and their frivolity, Kangana said (via), "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he (Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."

Now, Alia has seemingly responded to the barrage of claims from Kangana's side as she wrote on social media, "The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie, even if everyone believes it."

Alia will be seen in Sadak 2 next, which is set for a digital release soon.