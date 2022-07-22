Alia Bhatt's Darlings to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, List of August Releases

After the pandemic, everything is coming back to its normal slowly and steadily and so is the movie industry. Films are released on time without any delays and almost every month, we see different movies entertaining the audience. In August, several big-budget films are lined up for release:

Darlings

Alia Bhatt’s first home production film Darlings is all set to stream on Netflix from August 5. It is a comedy-drama film featuring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. Darlings is based on the lives of a mother and her daughter, who struggle to find a house in Mumbai. Vijay Varma is also a part of the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha

After much delay, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 11 in theatres. Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also has Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will be locking horns with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and will release on August 11. The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai and will have a social message. Bhumi Pednekar is also a part of the film and will play Akshay’s love interest. The film is releasing on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and as per Akshay, it will be a gift to his sisters. Raksha Bandhan is based on the bond of a brother and his four sisters.

Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa is the official Hindi remake of Spanish movie Mirage. Starring Taapsee Pannu, the film will be released on August 19. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited film Liger will be released on August 25 in 5 different languages. The film will mark Vijay’s Bollywood debut and Ananya Panday’s South debut with the film. Liger has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar and Puri Connects. Vijay will be seen in the role of an MMA fighter and Mike Tyson also has a key role in the film.

