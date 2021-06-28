Alia Bhatt's Date for the Day is Script of Darlings, Takes on 40-day Fitness Challenge

Alia Bhatt had announced earlier this year that she is launching her own production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. She will be co-producing their first film Darlings alongwith Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment. Alia will be acting alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew the upcoming dark comedy, billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo.

The actress on Monday posted a story on Instagram that showed she had begun work on the film. Alia shared a photo of the script of the film, and said, “My date for today."

This is the 27-year-old actor’s first production venture. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram in March and shared the film’s announcement teaser, which opens with a “statutory warning" that offending women can be dangerous for one’s health.

“I am really excited to be part of ‘Darlings’, it’s a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies," she had said in a statement.

“Darlings" marks directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. Set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood, the film traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The actress also seems to have embarked on a fitness journey for 40 days, as is evident from her next story on Instagram. Using the hashtag #sohfit40daychallenge, Alia shared a mirror selfie and said “Let’s do this."

Alia has also recently wrapped up the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi, her film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

