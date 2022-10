Alia Bhatt's Delivery Date Likely To Be Around Massi Shaheen's Birthday? Know Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood soon. While it was earlier reported that the Brahmastra actress’ delivery date is around mid-November, it has now been reported that it is likely to be between November 20 and 30. As reported by E-Times, Alia Bhatt’s delivery date is likely to be around her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday – which is on November 28. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Earlier, another report by Pinkvilla also claimed that the Kapoor family has already enrolled Alia Bhatt’s name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. Later, the Darlings actress left everyone surprised as she announced her pregnancy on social media by dropping an adorable picture from her sonography session that featured Ranbir Kapoor too. “Our baby coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, the Kapoor family also organised a mega baby shower ceremony for Alia which was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also graced the special event. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan among others were also present. Several pictures of the baby shower ceremony later went viral on social media in which mom-to-be Alia was seen posing in a beautiful bright yellow outfit.