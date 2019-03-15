English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt's Dream Comes True With RRR, Shraddha is Replaced by Parineeti in Sania Nehwal Biopic
In today's wrap, read our review of Ritesh Batra's Photograph, composer Amit Trivedi's take on the trend of remakes in Bollywood, and more.
In today's wrap, read our review of Ritesh Batra's Photograph, composer Amit Trivedi's take on the trend of remakes in Bollywood, and more.
It's been a great year for actress Alia Bhatt, who turned 26 today. She won critical acclaim with Raazi and Gully Boy, and will soon be seen in the ambitious multi-starrer projects like Kalank and Brahmastra. The cherry on her birthday cake came in the form of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which will mark the Tamil debut of Alia. The actress is over the moon to be part of this big-budgeted project.
It's definitely celebration time for the actress, who cut three cakes and rang in her birthday with friends Anushka and Akanksha Ranjan and Masaba Gupta and parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, among few others, last night.
Ritesh Batra's Photograph, which has already been a talking point at prestigious international festivals at Sundance and Berlin, released in India today. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, it's a story of the most unlikely people finding respite from their loneliness in someone unexpected.
Here are the top entertainment news of the day.
After undergoing a gruelling training in badminton for months, actress Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly opted out of Saina Nehwal biopic over scheduling conflicts. A report in DNA claims that Shraddha, who is currently busy shooting Street Dancer 3D in London along with Varun Dhawan, has been replaced by Parineeti Chopra.
Read: It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
At the preview of Photograph, there were diametrically opposite opinions on the film. Ritesh Batra, the director and the writer of this film – has spun genteel stories where the most unlikely people find respite from their loneliness in someone unexpected. Photograph, a film about Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) a street photographer, one of the many migrants who come to the city from Uttar Pradesh in search of a livelihood and Miloni (Sanya Malhotra), a Gujarati girl, is one such. In a particularly clever stroke, Batra infuses his story with subtle humour created by Rafi’s friends and his dadi.
Read our review: Photograph Movie Review: Ritesh Batra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Charming Ode to Mumbai
Alia Bhatt says that her wish to work with the Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been fulfilled with RRR, where she will be working with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She is excited to make her debut in the South Indian film industry.
Read: Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled
When it comes to selecting nominations in music categories at an award show, Amit Trivedi's name crops up multiple times. At the upcoming Reel Movie Awards 2019, he has been nominated thrice in two categories – Best Playback Singer (Male) for Naina Da Kya Kasoor and in the Best Song category for both Darya (Manmarziyaan) and Naina Da Kya Kasoor (AndhaDhun). He elaborates on his process for creating distinct soundtracks for every film.
Read: Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, Says Amit Trivedi
Priya Sachdev, who is married to Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor, shared photos of him with his kids Samaira and Kiaan to wish them on their birthday. Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur got divorced in 2016, and the former married Priya Sachdev the following year. But that hasn't come in the way of co-parenting Samaira and Kiaan Raj, Sunjay's kids with Karisma.
Read: Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
Head back here for more showbiz news tomorrow.
