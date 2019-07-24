Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Alia Bhatt’s Family Quashes Wedding Rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Calls it ‘Utter Rubbish’

B-Town has been rife with the speculation that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be tying the knot in 2020.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
Image courtesy: Twitter
Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt admitted their relationship, the internet is abuzz with rumours of the two getting married. B-Town has been rife with the speculation that the couple may be tying the knot in 2020. The rumours fueled up when recently it was reported that Alia met with ace designer Sabyasachi in April to start the preps on her wedding dress.

However, Alia's family have quashed such reports calling them 'utter rubbish'. In it's report in.com quoted the actress uncle Mukesh Bhatt as saying, "This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?"

Talking about Ranbir and Alia's wedding, her cousin Rahul Bhatt told the portal, "Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) Jodi. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it."

Also, Alia's mother Soni Razdan dismissed reports of the actress' impending marriage to Ranbir as "baseless". The senior actress was reacting to persistent rumours that often announce her daughter's wedding date, only to be refuted later.

It is speculated that two might tie the knot after Rishi Kapoor is back in India. The veteran actor has been in New York for over 10 months for his cancer treatment and plans to return India by the end of August this year.

Currently, Ranbir and Alia are shooting together for Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, which is how sparks flew between the two.

Read: Alia Bhatt to be a Sabyasachi Bride on Her Wedding to Beau Ranbir Kapoor: Report

Also read: There was No Time to React, Says Rishi Kapoor on His Treatment in New York

Follow @News18Movies for more

