Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will feature Alia Bhatt as a gangster. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a character written by Hussain Zaidi.
Ali Bhatt has released the first look of her character Gangubai Kathiawadi from the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film of the same name. The actress took to Twitter to share two images from the film showcasing her character.
In one image, Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting with her hair plaited and staring with a deadpan stare at the camera. One cannot miss the pistol that is kept next to her.
The second image shared by the 26-year-old actor is a monochromatic portrait that highlights the red bindi on the face of Alia Bhatt as she stares intensely at the camera.
Taking to Twitter, Alia Bhatt posted the images, alongside the caption, "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies #GangubaiKathiawadi."
Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi 🌹 #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/eRTFD4r9H4— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 15, 2020
Bhansali Productions too shared the image of the actor, writing, "One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020."
Strength. Power. Fear!One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.@aliaa08 #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies pic.twitter.com/CUSs5TDEBQ— BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) January 15, 2020
Alia had on Tuesday shared a teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi on Instagram, stating that the first look for the same would be released on Wednesday.
Alia Bhatt, who started shooting for the film in December, had taken to Instagram to share the image of the name of the film on a nameplate, alongside the caption, "Look what Santa gave me this year."
Based on a chapter from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, by journalist Hussain Zaidi, it is about a brothel owner and will also star Vijay Raaz.
