Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Sparks Controversy Ahead Release

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ is all set to release on February 25. Alia will play the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari are also part of the project. Well, now, just days ahead of the release, the film appears to be plagued by controversies.

Reportedly, Gangubai’s family has opposed the movie. The family has also filed a defamation lawsuit against the film. The family claims that Gangubai was made a prostitute rather than a social worker in this movie.

For those who are unfamiliar with the scenario, in March 2021, Babuji Shah, who alleges to be Gangubai Kathiawadi’s adoptive son, had filed a defamation suit against the film. As per Baburaoji, the movie, which is based on Hussain Zaidi’s work ‘The Mafia Queens Of Mumbai,’ had scenes that defamed and degraded Gangubai’s reputation.

Baburaoji Shah said, ‘My mother was made a prostitute in the film. Now people are talking about him in different ways. These things are causing a lot of stress in our family." On the other side, Gangubai’s grandchild Bharti said that the film’s producers defamed her family out of hunger for money. It cannot be acceptable in any way. The filmmakers did not even seek the family’s consent to produce the film, nor did they approach us for the book.

As per a report by ABP, Baburaoji Shah’s lawyer Narendra Dubey said, that the portrayal of Gangubai in the film is absolutely inappropriate. She was a social worker who tried to improve people’s lives. “This is the reason why we had to knock the doors of the court on behalf of Gangubai’s adopted son Baburaoji Shah. We have filed a defamation suit against the makers and others associated with it,” he said further.

The lawyer also alleged that since the trailer’s release, the family of Baburaoji has been on the move to avoid facing questions of relatives and known.

Meanwhile, a notice has been sent to Bhansali and Zaidi. However, there has been no response from either of them.

