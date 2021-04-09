Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Telugu Teaser Releases with Vakeel Saab in Cinemas

The Telugu teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has been released on the big screen along with Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated film Vakeel Saab. Ali Bhatt Thursday announced the Telugu teaser of her film “Gangubai Kathiawadi" would be attached with Pawan Kalyan’s film. The teaser has been getting an overwhelming response from down South, with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Pawan Kalyan fans showering praise on Alia. For the unversed, Alia has been paired opposite Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars Jr NTR.

Alia announced the news of the Telugu teaser release through a video on social media. In the video, she is seen greeting her Telugu fans in their language and then goes on to say in English: “It is such an honour and so exciting for me to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films ‘Vakeel saab’." She later wished Pawan Kalyan and team the best, and asked fans to watch out because Vakeel Saab was coming.

Gangubai Kathiawadi features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The drama was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is now set to hit the theatres on July 30.

