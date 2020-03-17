Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kapil Sharma Show Production Stopped Post Coronavirus Outbreak

The novel Coronavirus outbreak worldwide has brought life to a standstill for many. The entertainment industry, which has usually carried on in the time of crises, has also been severely affected by Covid-19. Many have halted the production of their films and many release dates have been pushed back indefinitely.

After Mumbai saw its first coronavirus related death, the Film City, which hosts studios to shoot various films and TV shows, has decided to stop production effective immediately.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Subhash Shantaram Borkar, Joint Managing Director of Film City, said that they have received a notice from the BMC to stop the projects being shot there.

He said, "We are concerned about people's health first. Some of the shootings that were happening here are The Kapil Sharma show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiwadi and many Marathi and Hindi serials. All have been stopped with immediate effect."

The release of many big projects have been halted due to Coronavirus. The release of Rohit Shetty's cop franchise Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has been postposed from March 24. John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt has also been postponed.

Fast 9, the 9th installment of The Fast and The Furious franchise starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Williams has been delayed to April 2021. Not only that, Disney's live action remake of Mulan has also been postponed till further announcement.

Other major movies that are still slated for release in the critical summer months include Warner Bros′ Wonder Woman 1984, on June 5, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, on June 24, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, on July 24 and Marvel's Black Widow on May 1.

