Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi To Join Pushpa, Sooryavanshi and 83 In Rs 100 Crore League Today

Alia Bhatt’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi will join the 100 crore club on Wednesday, March 9. With this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also become the fourth Hindi film to hit Rs 100 crore in the post-pandemic times after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi version).

On Wednesday, Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared an update on the film’s box office collection. He gave a breakdown of the second week’s collection of the film. On Friday, the movie earned 5.02 crore. Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned 8.20 crore and Sat 10.08 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. On Monday, the film saw a slight dip and reached Rs 3.41 crore, whereas on Tuesday it earned 4.01 crores.

As per the trade analyst, the movie will hit the century today and will be counted as the fourth film to achieve the 100 crore group post the pandemic after Sooryavanshi, 83 and Pushpa (Hindi Version). Sooryavanshi was released in November last year and had earned a total of Rs 294 crore. On the other hand, 83 The Movie hit the theatres in December 2021. The film had managed to collect Rs 183 crore in the worldwide box office. Telugu movie Pushpa became a massive success and its Hindi version too earned over Rs 100 crore.

It was earlier reported that Gangubai Kathiawadi has also become the pandemic’s third-largest opener after Sooryavanshi and 83.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are currently enjoying the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. During a chat, Bhansali lauded Alia for her stunning performance in the movie. According to Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi matters to Indian cinema because of Alia’s performance, and he thinks it will be celebrated for the next 50-100 years. Bhansali further went on to compare Alia’s performance to that of Seema, Nargis, and Meena Kumari .

The filmmaker said, “It could be at par with Nargis Ji in Mother India, at par with Seema Biswas in Bandit Queen, Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. This is the fourth performance I would talk of in the same league.” Bhansali stated that the film mattered, as there was a girl who took the whole film on her shoulder.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo in the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt also took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier last month for its worldwide premiere. Later, Bhansali revealed that the movie received a standing ovation of eight minutes at the film festival.

