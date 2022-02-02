Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer to Be Out on February 4, Actress Shares New Poster

Last week, after a long wait, the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi had announced the release date of the Alia Bhatt starrer- February 25. Now, we also have a date for the trailer release and it is not far away. On Wednesday, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a new poster of the film and announced that the trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will be out on February 4. Last year, the team had shared a teaser that showed the actress in a new-seen before avatar as she essayed the role of Gangubai.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in July last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light area, during the 1960s. The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn as a mobster, who eventually falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the tricks of the trade. In the crime drama, Gangubai is featured as a sex worker who later emerges as an underworld don in Mumbai. For the unversed, the story of Gangubai has been adapted from one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai.’

Apart from the director’s first collaboration with the actress, Gangubai Kathiawadi is special for another reason as well. It marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 10th project.

