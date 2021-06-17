Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather turns 93, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor attend birthday bash

As Alia Bhatt’s grandfather turned 93, she celebrated his birthday on Wednesday with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen at the Bhatt residence. The birthday bash was an intimate affair but had some special guests. Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara were also present on the happy occasion. Taking to Instagram stories, Riddhima shared some photos from the event.

In one of the clicks, Ranbir photobombs as Alia takes a selfie with the birthday boy. While in others, Neetu can be seen posing with Riddhima and daughter Samara.

Alia also took to Instagram stories and uploaded photos with her grandfather. Posting a picture with him along with mother Soni and sister Shaheen, the actress called her grandpa an inspiration and wished him showering love.

Soni too dedicated a post to her father as he turned a year older. Heaping praises, the veteran actress shared some anecdotes and added that her father, an architect who still practices the profession at the age of 93, was a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days and has boundless energy and enthusiasm.

Wishing grandfather on social media, Shaheen too dedicated a post. Uploading two pictures, Shaheen wished the happiest birthday to her “most favourite face in all this world”. In one of the pictures, Alia and Shaheen are seen gleaming while with their grandfather.

Ranbir and Alia are often seen accompanying each other on family get-togethers. In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand last year, the actor had revealed that he would have married Alia if it weren't for the pandemic.

On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

