Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone Co-star Jamie Dornan Sends Her Love and Wishes For Her Baby

Alia Bhatt wrapped the shoot of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone. While she was joined by Gal Gadot on her last day on sets, her other co-star Jamie Dornan couldn’t make it on the day. Alia had shared pictures from the sets on Instagram and told Jamie that she missed him on her last day. Responding to her, Jamie sent her and her baby love.

Taking to the comments section, the Fifty Shades of Grey star wrote, “@aliaabhatt !!! Sorry I wasn’t there for your last day. Had sooo much fun working with you! Good luck with 👶! And see you for promotion!”

In the post, Alia wrote, “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!!”

Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, the Wonder Woman star gave Alia a shout-out. Calling her an “amazing talent” and a “great person,” Gal Gadot asked everyone to show Alia “lots of love”.

Heart of Stone marks Alia Bhatt’s debut in Hollywood. Besides Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the film also stars Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. Directed by Tom Harper, the spy thriller is yet to announce a release date. Alia had been shooting for the Netflix film in Portugal since May this year.

Back home Alia is looking forward to the release of her film Brahmastra, a mythological drama, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo in the film as well. The film is set to hit the theatres on 9th September this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.