»
1-min read

This Video of Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Acing Gully Boy Dialogue is Breaking the Internet

From Salman Khan to Anushka Sharma, celeb look-alikes have taken over the Internet. After Anushka's uncanny resemblance with singer Julia Michaels amazed fans, a girl acing Alia Bhatt's dialogue from Gully Boy is breaking the Internet.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
This Video of Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Acing Gully Boy Dialogue is Breaking the Internet
Image courtesy: Instagram
From Salman Khan to Anushka Sharma, celeb lookalikes have taken over the Internet. After Anushka's uncanny resemblance with singer Julia Michaels amazed fans, a girl acing Alia Bhatt's dialogue from Gully Boy is breaking the Internet.

The Tik Tok video, which has now gone viral on social media, has a girl in a headscarf as she recreates Alia’s ‘dhontungi’ dialogue from the film's trailer. It's not just the eerie resemblance of the girl with the actress but also her mannerisms that are strikingly similar. Alia's fans were quick to notice the video as they flooded the comment section zeroing out the similarities between the two.

The first trailer of Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was released last month.

In the 2 minutes 42 seconds long trailer, Ranveer and Alia go against everyone around them to achieve their dreams. The film celebrates the journey of a boy of Mumbai streets as he goes on to become one of India’s most notable rappers. Gully Boy talks about the everyday struggle, grit and determination of the voiceless and the unseen talents.

Gully Boy is said to be loosely based on the life of Indian rapper Divine, who is known for songs like Meri Gully and Roots. Alia and Kalki Koechlin, play contrasting love interests in the film. While Alia will be seen playing a lively young girl from a background similar to that of Ranveer Sing's character in the film. Kalki will portray the success he aspires to.

After its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, it will open in theatres on February 14.

