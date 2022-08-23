Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Celesti Bairagi on Her Debut Show Rajjo: 'It Has Been the Most Amazing Journey'

Video creator Celesti Bairagey, who catapulted to fame after a reel of hers went viral on Instagram, is best known for her uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The 23-year-old is now all set to make her TV debut with Star Plus' Rajjo as the protagonist.

Speaking about her expectations for the show and how the audiences will react to it, Celesti told ETimes,”Rajjo has come as a very special show in my life. From being Alia Bhatt's look-alike to getting selected for 'Rajjo', it has been the most amazing journey. It feels amazing that now people will know me for my talent. I am very thankful to Star Plus for choosing me as their Rajjo, I hope the audience will love it.”

Celesti, who hails from Assam, is popular on social media for her similarity in appearance with Alia and acting chops that led her to be noticed by the makers of a Hindi television show and the rest is history. Celesti enjoys a massive social media following with over 4 lakh fans on Instagram. She is all set to enjoy a wider audience base with the launch of her new show.

In her debut show, Celesti plays the character of Rajjo, a small town girl from Uttarakhand, who struggles to get her life together, post the infamous 2013 floods in the state.

She mentioned in one of her previous interviews that Rajjo’s character loses her mother to the floods and much later comes to know about her mother’s ever-present dream to play professional sports and win a medal in athletics. The show seems to encapsulate Rajjo’s inspirational journey of trying to achieve her mother’s unfulfilled dreams and the trials and tribulations she faces along the way.

According to Celesti’s Instagram account, the actor is also an accomplished dancer and has featured in several regional television shows. She regularly takes to Instagram to share videos and reels from the sets of Rajjo.

