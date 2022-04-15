Alia Bhatt's Mangalsutra, Kaleere And Mehendi Hold 'Infinity' Connection With Husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in a dreamy wedding at their home in Mumbai. The couple wore a white and gold Sabyasachi creation for the occasion. While Alia looked gorgeous in the elegant ivory saree, several motifs and symbols in her wedding attire were sweet nods to her relationship with Ranbir which made the look stand out. Fans know that the number 8 and the symbol of infinity are significant in the couple’s relationship. Alia not only incorporated it in her mehendi but also included it in her kaleere and mangalsutra.

Alia’s mangalsutra featured black beads and a gold chain. The jewellery also has a teardrop diamond pendant with an infinity sign placed above it in gold. Alia also included the symbol in the kaleere. The traditional kaleere got a unique twist with Alia customising them using the shape of clouds, stars and moon. A picture also revealed a butterfly was dangling down the kaleere.

If that wasn’t enough, Alia also included it in her mehendi. When she stepped out to greet the paparazzi with her husband, the cameras captured the actress’ mehendi, highlighting the infinity symbol designed in the middle of her right palm.

Besides the infinity symbols, Alia’s massive wedding ring also came under the spotlight. The actress was spotted wearing a diamond solitaire in the picture. The ring could be spotted in another picture where the couple was cutting their wedding cake.

IT'S LIKE THE MINUTE I WIPE MY TEARS A NEW PICTURE COMES ALONG WITH FRESH TEARS #RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/sZDwHrsVMJ— aloobir ftw. I KKR (@srksfp) April 14, 2022

In keeping with the gold embroidery on her ivory organza saree designed by ace couturier Sabyasachi, Alia paired her look with gold jewellery by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. The actress wore a stunning choker, jhumkas and bangles. Every piece of Alia’s bridal jewellery featured uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls. The actress’ hair was styled in a half-up, half-down style which made it perfect for her statement crowning matha patti.

The actress shared the highlights of her intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram on Thursday, along with a caption that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last five years of our relationship - we got married.” Alia expressed her gratitude for all the love shared by fans and fellow members of the family and friends.

