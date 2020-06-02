Alia Bhatt's New Office Space Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Workplace Right Now

Alia Bhatt has reportedly designed her new office space that she plans on using for work-related meetings post the lockdown. Alia has collaborated with the art director of her movie Dear Zindagi, Rupin Suchak, to come up with her new, beautifully designed and elegant looking workplace.

Pictures of Alia's new office space have been share online and they look breathtaking to say the least. The area is spacious and combines her love for nature, that is flowers and plants, with elegant decor. Her new office space has overpowering hues of yellow and is called Eternal Sunshine. Alia's affection for pets, especially her cat Edward, is also evident in her new workplace as a symbol of the feline animal adorns the official logo of her office.

Alia's new workplace combines natural lighting via large window panes with artificial lighting and the designer furniture sets adds more elegance and style to the place. Step inside Alia's new office space with the pics that follow.

Meanwhile, on the work front, once shooting on film sets resumes with apt safety measures in place, Alia will return to Gangubai Kathiawadi sets with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will also feature with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra, scheduled to hit screens in December this year.

Apart from these two projects, Alia is also part of father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

