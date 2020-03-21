Alia Bhatt's New Picture Clicked By Her 'All Time Fav Photographer' Ranbir Kapoor

There were some reports of trouble in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's paradise. However, Alia's new post has put it all to rest for once and all.

Taking to Instgaram, the actress has shared a picture of her looking at the sunset, during the self quarantine mode being followed worldwide. Alia gave the picture credits to none other than her "all time fav photographer" Ranbir Kapoor. The post's caption read, "stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - 📸 credit to my all time fav photographer RK."

An earlier Times of India report had also quoted a source rubbishing the rumours of the split and assured that all was well between the two. "These reports are all baseless and untrue. You all can be assured that Ranbir and Alia are very much in love and together," the source had said.

For the unversed, the rumours sprang up when it was reported that the Sanju actor skipped Alia's birthday (March 15) despite being in the city. Later, when Alia shared a series of posts from her birthday celebration with sister Shaheen Bhatt and close friends like Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Ranbir was nowhere to be seen.

However, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima had wished Alia on Instagram.

On the work front, the two are prepping up for their first film together, Brahamastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The upcoming sci-fi film is the first part of the planned trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie, as of now, is set to hit the theatres on December 4, this year.

