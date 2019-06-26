Alia Bhatt’s New YouTube Channel Promises to Give a Sneak Peek into Her Personal Life

Ali Bhatt has started a new Youtube channel of her own, to give her fans a sneak peek into the Raazi actress' personal and professional life. The actress released a video on YouTube on June 26, talking about the launch of her new YouTube channel. With the channel name 'Alia Bhatt', the promo video has already garnered more than 18k likes in an hour, with around 35k subscribers.

The Gully Boy actress started the video with a blooper, where she talked about shooting in Banaras for Brahmastra. "What you will get to see on my channel is a lot of me just being totally unadulterated, what goes behind the scenes. More like in front of life... good, bad and funny days. Hectic, interesting and simple days," Alia said in the video.

The YouTube channel will show the actress in her real-life avatar, from behind-the-scenes, where she can be seen prepping for her movies to enjoying fun moments on the sets. In the video, Alia was seen dancing to the tune of Tip Tip Barsaa Paani, donning a yellow sari. Her crew member showered water on her as she performed the sensual dance in her makeup van.

This channel is supposed to bring the actress' fans closer to her personal life as an actress and as a person. On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johan's Kalank, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, and in Inshallah with Salman Khan.

Here's Alia launching her channel:

