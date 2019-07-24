Alia Bhatt’s Ooty Schedule for Sadak 2 is All About ‘A Whole Lotta Love’ with Family

Alia Bhatt is spending some quality time with her family while shooting for her forthcoming film Sadak 2 in Ooty, and she is loving it.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a loved-up photograph with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt from Ooty. In the image, Alia is covering Shaheen with half of her bright red shawl as her mother Soni hugs her from the back.

"A whole lotta love," she captioned the photograph. In the image, the Raazi actress has kept it casual, sporting a no make-up look, blue denims and tied hair.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who is returning to direction after about 20 years, Sadak 2 is sequel to the hit 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of the year. Inspired by the 1976 American film Taxi Driver, it made buzz for its popular musical and late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as the villain.

The sequel brings back Pooja and Sanjay from the original with Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur as the new additions. Notably, Alia and Aditya have previously worked together in Abhishek Verman’s Kalank, which released earlier this year but tanked at the box office.

Also featuring actors Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose, Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

(With News18 inputs)