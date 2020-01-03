Alia Bhatt's 'Permafrown' Has the Internet Laughing Over This Photo with Sister Shaheen

Actress Alia Bhatt shares a warm bond with her elder sister Shaheen. The camaraderie between both sisters is quite evident as they are always acting as anchors of support and having each other’s back all the time. The two are quite active on social media and keep posting pictures with family every now and then. Shaheen had bid adieu to 2019 with a hilarious post where she compiled Alia’s goofiest expressions. In the pictures, Alia is seen looking baffled, every time she is clicked randomly.

Shaheen captioned the collage as, "2019 and Alia’s Resting Stressed Face". Now days later, she has again shared a funny picture of the two. In the photo, while Shaheen can be seen hugging Alia, the actress holds a funny frowning expression. Her expression has got the Internet laughing out loud. Take a look:

Last year, Shaheen had launched her book I've Never Been (Un) Happier and Alia came across as a strong pillar of support. She accompanied Shaheen for the promotion of the book and was seen having an emotional breakdown at one of the launch event.

Recently, Alia was in headlines as she flew out of the country with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and close friend Ayan Mukerjee to a tropical location. She treated her fans with some amazing pictures as well.

On the work front, Alia has a busy year ahead with many projects lined-up. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra'. Meanwhile, she is done with shooting for dad Mahesh Bhatt’s 'Sadak 2'.

