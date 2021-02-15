Alia Bhatt's Pics from Her teenage Years are Surely Going to Remind You of Your Good Old Days

Alia Bhatt may be acing the Instagram aesthetic game but before she made her acting debut in Bollywood in 2012, the actress was pretty much like every teenager. The point was proven after a fan page shared some unseen pictures of Alia from when she was a teenager.

In a series of ten pictures, fans got to see some of the actress' most innocent and cute snaps from when she was a teenager and spent her time hanging out with her friends. From sleepovers to partying at her friends’ place, Alia was enjoying her time just like most of us.

The post has received 1.2k likes since it was shared on Friday as fans shared their thoughts on the pictures. One of the users commented, “Aloo is cute from the beginning of her career 😍”.

Alia still continues to spend quality time with her friends as we get to see from her frequent Instagram posts. Most recently she was seen having a rejuvenating time in the Maldives with her friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. The three friends looked jovial and ready to take on the world as they posed for the camera in their colourful swimwears on the beach.

The 27-year-old actress captioned the picture in four words: heal, learn, grow, love.

In an earlier post from December, Alia shared a picture where her friends were joined by their mothers as well including fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother Nina Gupta.

Last year the actress spent her birthday with her friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt and also shared an uber cool TikTok video.

Before that, the actress shared a picture from her childhood where she is seen with her friend Akanksha as they both smile mischievously for the camera.

Captioning the post Alia wished her ‘everything’ a happy birthday.