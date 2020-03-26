Alia Bhatt's Post About Majorly Missing Her Dad Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Staying back home during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has made Alia Bhatt dug into her album archive. The Gully Boy actress decided to share a heart-captivating father-daughter moment on social media which she found while going through old albums.

Alia posted a monochrome photograph featuring filmmaker dad Mahesh Bhatt on Instagram. In the emotional image, we see Mahesh comforting Alia as she sits on her bed with a dull face.

“Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe,” she shared as an advice.

The post got much love from her fans and followers including Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, who dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actress Dia Mirza also showere love with hearts.

Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt are away from their parents as the country is observind a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. A few days ago, Shaheen posted a snapshot where the sister duo were doing a video chat with their parents. Soni also took to social media to share the special moment saying, “We can't always be in the same room but we can still be together.”



Alia is trying to spend quality time during the quarantine phase and is also doing her bit to urge her followers to stay safe.

Earlier, she uploaded a picture of herself looking out through the window as the sun sets and credited boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the capture.

“Stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all-time fav photographer RK,” she captioned it

