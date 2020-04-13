Alia Bhatt’s Quarantine Pic in PJs is Relatable

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is trying to make her quarantine time worth it while it lasts. The Raazi actress has been participating in reading and refining her photography skills.

Her quarantine partner, Shaheen Bhatt, took to social media to post an adorable image of her younger sibling.

In Shaheen’s latest Instagram entry, we spotted Alia in the kitchen cooking up sweet pudding. Alia says cheese when Shaheen asked her to pose for the camera.

The caption reads, “Little pudding making pudding."

The Bhatt sister duo is trying to keep themselves engaged as they stay indoors. Alia who has been trying her hands at baking submitted a glimpse of a sinful dessert earlier.

Alia wrote, “Stayed home & baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain-free paleo banana bread”.

On April 10, Shaheen took to her social media handle to wish her younger sister on Siblings Day. She mined into her childhood album to find an adorable picture that shows a cute as button Alia.

Shaheen penned a sweet note in her caption that reads, “Even crumpled up newspaper is fun with the right person. Happy World Sibling Day, sibling (sic).”

In a bid to extend her love for her beloved sibling, Alia shared a page from Shaheen’s 2018 book’s featured in a magazine. In her Instagram story, the Student of the Year actress uploaded the post and tagged her sister.

