Alia Bhatt's Reaction To Her Picture With Ranbir Kapoor Shared By Neetu Kapoor

Yesteryear actress and soon-to-be grandmother Neetu Kapoor has shared a cute picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In the picture, Ranbir and Alia are seen hugging each other. Alia was dressed in a green top, which she paired with fawn-coloured trousers. On the other hand, Ranbir looked cool in his blue shirt, fawn-coloured trousers, and backward cap.

While sharing this photo, Neetu wrote the caption, “God Bless”. Along with this, she also used heart emojis. Within a few minutes, people showered their love on the picture, and from celebs to fans, everyone commented and congratulated both of them. Along with them Alia Bhatt also commented and said “My favourite picture”. The post received 274,506 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Ever since Alia Bhatt shared the good news of her pregnancy to her loved ones through a post on her Instagram, she is receiving a lot of love and wishes.

On the work front, the would-be parents have a lot of projects on their hands. Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s upcoming movie Brahmastra. This is Ranbir and Alia’s first on-screen collaboration. Along with them, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen. The movie is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9.

Apart from this, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Next, she will be seen in Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir on the other hand will feature in Shamshera, Andaz Apna Apna 2, and Animal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.