Alia Bhatt’s Recent Instagram Post is All About Skincare and Face Mask

Alia Bhatt doesn’t forget to pamper her skin despite having a hectic schedule. The actress took to her Instagram to share her skincare routine as she posed for a selfie. In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a white T-shirt and lying on the grass while wearing a face mask to rejuvenate her skin.

Sharing the picture she wrote, “throwback to when masks were skincare & people were kind ”.

No sooner did she shared the post, Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor, who seemed to be quite impressed with Alia, wrote, “Fabbbb”. Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter also dropped a comment.

Meanwhile, Alia has resumed shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. Gangubai Kothewali was a gun-wielding brothel owner. She was forced into the sex work form a very young age and went on to become one of the most influential courtesans. Several ferocious gangsters were her clients. The film also mark the Bollywood debut of Shantanu Maheshwari

According to reports, she will also join the shooting of S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus project 'RRR' after she wraps up the Bhansali directorial. The movie will also star Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Recently, the actress also shared some glimpse from the preparation of sets on her Instagram and wrote, “Can't wait to join the teamAwait #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22!”.

Apart from these, Alia also has the Ayan Mukherjee’s directorial Brahmastra. She will be sharing space with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the film. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.