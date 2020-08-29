Alia Bhatt's Reprise of 'Sadak 2' Song 'Tum Se hi' Draws More Dislikes Than Likes

The makers of just premiered film Sadak 2 released a reprised version of the song Tum Se Hi on Friday. The vocals are sung by Alia Bhatt, one of the protagonists in the film. The original track was crooned by Ankit Tiwari and Leena Bose.

On the official YouTube page of Sony Music, which has the music rights of the film, the song has 30k likes and 92k dislikes at the time of publishing this report.

The special rendition was shared on YouTube and also across social media platforms. In the music video, the 27-year-old can be seen beautifully singing the acoustic edition sitting on a chair in an empty auditorium with a guitar in her hand.

Alia is sporting a black tee with a full-sleeved open front jacket over it, teamed with matching skinny fit slacks. She let her layered tresses loose and looked gorgeous in a matte pink lip shade.

The actress shared a picture on Instagram, where she is under the spotlight with her silhouette visible in frame. She wrote, “It’s show time (link in bio)"

Alia has earlier sung songs for her film songs, including unplugged version of Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014).

The much-talked about film Sadak 2 released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. The film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt who returns to directorial duties after 21 years. The film is a sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller Sadak, which was then one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Sadak 2 features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in main roles. Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover and Jisshu Sengupta are also playing pivotal roles.