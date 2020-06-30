Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 Poster Invites Massive Trolling, Anushka Sharma Faces Flak for Bengali Folk Song in Bulbbul

Mahesh Bhatt released the first poster of his comeback directorial feature Sadak 2, starring daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, on social media on Monday evening, and was almost immediately fending against massive trolling and hatred. Ever since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this month, Bhatt has been at the receiving end on social media, like many Bollywood celebrities who accused of promoting nepotism and scuttling the chances of outsiders.

Anushka Sharma and her new film on Netflix, Bulbbul, are facing social media flak over the lyrics of an age-old Bengali folk song used in the film. The song is 'Kalankini Radha', and the words roughly translate to 'Ill-reputed Radha'. Netizens are upset with the lyrics because they feel it depicts Radha in a negative way.

Monday saw the grand announcement by Disney+ Hotstar that the streaming platform will be premiering seven major Bollywood films over the next few months and, within hours, the Carnival Cinemas group came out to express "disappointment" with the trend of digital release of Bollywood films.

Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput's family at the late actor's ancestral home in Patna on Monday. He took to Twitter to inform everyone about his visit.

Kartik Aaryan recalled the time when he jumped barricades to meet actress Sagarika Ghatge, in order to request her to convey a message to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. "2008 Mumbai Marathon! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge and also told her 'Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna' @iamsrk sir did she convey (sic)?" Kartik wrote on social media.

