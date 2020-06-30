Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 Poster Invites Massive Trolling, Netizens Say 'Boycott Film, Mahesh Bhatt'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt released the first poster of his comeback directorial feature "Sadak 2", starring daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, on social media on Monday evening, and was almost immediately fending against massive trolling and hatred.

Ever since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this month, Bhatt has been has been at the receiving end on social media, like many Bollywood celebrities who accused of promoting nepotism and scuttling the chances of outsiders.

On Monday, netizens' anger and hatred reflected in the comment section of the filmmaker's latest post.

Mahesh Bhatt released the poster with a caption that stated: "When you come to the end, you discover that there is no END."

When you come to the end, you discover that there is no END. pic.twitter.com/sAchR8k8mv — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 29, 2020

Reacting to his tweet, netizens slammed the filmmaker, holding him responsible for demeaning Sushant's mental condition and threatening to boycott "Sadak 2".

"Guy who declared 26/11 as RSS ki Sazish and his own son helped terrorists to identify the places, tried to declare Sushant as mentally unstable, having relationship with lady younger than her daughter's daughter, lowest scum possible...Don't know why this guy is not in jail," declared a social media user.

"When you put END to someone's life intentionally, you'll soon release your END," wrote another user.

"We are not interested... get lost," retorted another user.

A user responded by sharing the poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming last film "Dil Bechara." Another user has started a poll asking people to choose between "Sadak 2" and "Dil Bechara".

Dont forgot Sushant Sacrifice widespread it #Boycottsadak2 — kumar p (@PurusharthKuma6) June 29, 2020

Thank you so much. It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that in the next series of string of flops to come, Sadak 2 will be the pioneer.

Boycott. Halla Bol. — Sandeep Kr Tiwary (@sandeeptiwary3) June 29, 2020

I will not even watch it on Hotstar.. This is the sadak that will lead u to ur redemption. #BoycottSadak2 #whokilledsushant — Vikrant Gupta (@IAmVikrantGupta) June 29, 2020

When #Sadak2 will become utter flop you will realize that there is an end. #FansLikeNoOther stand together for #justiceforSushantforum — Nisha (@Nisha1214Nisha) June 29, 2020

While Alia also shared the poster on Instagram, she smartly 'limited' the comments section. Only one comment is visible.

However, Alia's "Sadak 2" co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur shared the poster on Instagram and met with heavu trolling. Aditya, who is the youngest brother of bigwig producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, was faced with a barrage of hate speech aimed at Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

"Boycott Sadak 2. Boycott Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt," wrote a user.

"Sorry bro isme Alia Bhatt hai, hum nahi dekhenge (This film features Alia Bhatt and I am not going to watch it)," wrote another user.

"Sadak 2" is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit "Sadak" and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, and also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Sadak 2" marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

On Monday afternoon, it was confirmed that the Bhatts have decided to bypass theatrical release for the film and take it directly to the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for an OTT premiere.