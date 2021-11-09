Alia Bhatt’s Security In-charge Yusuf Ibrahim Has Shadowed Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone and Other Stars

Having a celebrity status implies dealing with crowds galore. The craze, especially about film stars, is massive in India. For stars to handle this alone is an impossible task and so they prefer having a personal bodyguard by their side. The role of a bodyguard is huge in a celebrity’s life. They don’t just walk alongside the stars, they follow and guard them everywhere they go. A trusted bodyguard protects celebrities from enthusiastic fans and escorts them such that no harm comes in their way.

One of the biggest actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt trusts Yusuf Ibrahim as her security-in-charge. Owner of 911 Protection, Yusuf is based out of Mumbai and has been spotted with the actress on many occasions. He is seen by her side especially for Alia’s international travels.

Yusuf is also the security consultant to various Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Siddarth Malhotra, Sunny Leone, among others.

For Sunny, Yusuf is like family and has been spotted attending many intimate get-togethers at home. The actress and her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber also tied Rakhi to Yusuf on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Additionally, Yusuf and his squad was responsible for guarding the wedding of actor Varun Dhawan who married his girlfriend Natasha Dalal earlier this year. The ceremony was an intimate affair and was held with only family members in attendance. The event grabbed headlines for its tight security and no tolerance for phones inside the venue in Alibaug.

In an interview to Quint, Yusuf revealed how he got into the profession. He mentioned that many years ago, he saw Shah Rukh Khan and rushed to him as an enthusiastic fan. The actor’s security guard at the time, Yasseen pushed Yusuf away. “If you can’t go close to a star as a fan, but you can be very, very close to them as a bodyguard. So that’s how it started. I worked with Shah Rukh Khan for around three and a half years,” Yusuf was quoted as saying.

