Alia Bhatt's No Make up Selfie as Sun Sets in the Backdrop

Alia Bhatt took to social media on Wednesday and posted a happy, smiling picture with her darling elder sister Shaheen. The two siblings posed amid open skies and setting sun and were glowing in the natural evening light.

Captioning the post, Alia wrote, "Pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas." Alia wore a casual T-shirt in the snap while Shaheen opted for a striped shirt. The Sadak 2 actress kept her hair open and went for the no make up look in the all smiles photo with her sister.

Take a look.

Earlier this month, Alia, an ardent animal lover, welcomed a new cat named Juniper into her home. Alia had shared a selfie with her new pet and sister Shaheen. "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable (sic)," the actress captioned her post. In the selfie, Juniper can be seen curiously looking at the camera as if striking a pose.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial, Sadak 2, which also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film has been produced by Mahesh Bhatt's brother Mukesh Bhatt and is set for an OTT release.

Sadak 2 release date will be announced soon.