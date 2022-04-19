Alia Bhatt's Sindoor Is Unmissable In New Wedding Pics, Ranbir Kapoor Makes Promise To Bridesmaids

Another set of pictures from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding have surfaced online. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The new pictures, shared by Alia’s best friend Tanya Saha Gupta, offer a glimpse at the ceremony and everything that went down at the after-wedding party. In a few of the pictures, Alia was seen as the decked-up bride, moments before the ceremony.

The actress was seen posing with her friends flashing her big, dimpled smile. The pictures then go on to show Ranbir with the bridesmaids. The actor was seen holding up a note, with the words, “I, Ranbir, husband of Alia. I pledge ____ to all the bridesmaids” on it. While a portion of the note was covered by Ranbir’s thumb, it seems like the money Ranbir promised to give his saalis as part of the jhutta chori ceremony.

Tanya then shared pictures from the party in which the bride and groom enjoyed a couple of drinks, changed into a little more comfortable outfits and danced into the night. Sharing the pictures, Tanya wrote, “It’s sappy days like these that I LIVE FOR lots of happy tears & belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt ‘s love story forever grateful to have an inseparable family, that just grew a lot sillier & a little bigger.”

An insider told Hindustan Times that as part of the joota chupai ritual, Alia’s girl gang demanded Rs 11.5 crores from Ranbir. “After much banter, an envelope containing ₹1 lakh was given to them,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan too shared a new picture from the wedding. The actress shared a candid moment in which Alia appeared to be moved by something outside the frame while Ranbir held on to her. Sharing the picture, Soni wrote, “My heartbeats…”

Alia and Ranbir wrapped up their wedding and resumed work almost immediately after. On Sunday, Ranbir was spotted making his way to a production house for a meeting. The actor is reportedly preparing for his upcoming movie Animal. Alia will also get busy with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

