Alia Bhatt's Sis Shaheen Bhatt Shares Adorable Pics From Actor's Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor: Been an Excellent Month

It has already been a month since Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot. They got married on April 14, in an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Now, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ sister Shaheen Bhatt has taken to social media to share a couple of adorable pictures from the much-awaited Bollywood wedding.

The first photo featured Shaheen with the newly-wed couple, along with their close friend Ayan Mukherji. It was taken during the Mehendi ceremony. The next photo was of Alia and Ranbir’s reception party and Shaheen was seen standing in the background. Both the sisters flaunted their brightest smiles in the photo. Sharing it, she wrote, “It’s been an excellent month."

Take a look:

Alia had also shared a couple of pictures from her wedding to mark her one month anniversary with Ranbir. The first picture had Alia and Ranbir embracing each other. The other two pictures were from the post-wedding bash, where Ranbir could be seen holding Alia close to himself. The bash was hosted at the couple’s home, with Bollywood A-listers in attendance including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and music producer Pritam, among others. Alia was dressed in a glitzy silver sequinned number and Ranbir donned a classic three-piece suit.

Meanwhile, last evening the couple were clicked on their way to their dinner date. Ranbir and Alia were captured by paps as they stepped out of their car and headed to Karan Johar’s restaurant. While Alia wore a summer-perfect blue floral dress, Ranbir kept it simple in a shirt and jeans. The two did not pose and went straight inside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s upcoming film Brahmastra. Apart from that, the actress also has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Darlings in the pipeline. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has an untitled Luv Ranjan film with Shraddha Kapoor in his kitty.

