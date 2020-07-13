Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Posts Screenshots Of Death And Rape Threats They're Getting Online

Alia Bhatt and her family including father Mahesh Bhatt, have been at the receiving end of heavy backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actress is being criticised for riding on the privileges of an insider.

Now, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt has taken to Instagram to share screenshots of several rape threats and abusive messages she and the actress have been getting online. Shaheen said that she would not choose to ignore these messages from here on. In a strongly worded series of posts, Shaheen wrote, "Does this surprise you? Why? It does not surprise me."

Shaheen further listed down steps that she would be taking against users who send her online rape threats, harassment and hate messages. She revealed that it would first be blocked and reported. Second, she said, "I will NOT protect your identity." And third, "I will use all legal recourse available to take action. If you think you can't be located because you think your account is anonymous, please think again -- IP addresses are easily trackable. You are not invisible. Harassment is a crime."

Check out her posts here:

Meanwhile, Alia has limited the comments on her social media handles after receiving hate comments on her posts. Her mother Soni Razdan has also limited the comments on her Instagram, saying that she's been receiving "filthy abusive" comments.

The first poster of Alia's upcoming film Sadak 2 also met with severe criticism, with netizens calling for "a boycott" of the movie on social media.