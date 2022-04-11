Alia Bhatt’s Special Moments with Ranbir Kapoor’s Family

This week, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be tying the knot in Mumbai. The couple has been dating since 2018 and over the years we have seen Alia sharing some special moments with Ranbir’s family. Let us take a look at some of that quality time of the actress:

1. Alia flew to New York in December 2018 to ring in the new year 2019 with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and his family. During this time, Alia also met with Ranbir’s parents and veteran Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Rishi was undergoing his treatment for cancer in New York at the time. A picture shared by Neetu featured Alia sitting with the family members including Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and her husband Bharat Sahani.

2. Alia attended the Kapoor Christmas brunch in 2019, as she joined her boyfriend Ranbir. The actress met with Ranbir’s extended family members during this time. In a picture shared by Neetu, Alia was seen standing next to Ranbir. The family brunch was also attended by Rishi.

3. The 29-year-old actress was by Ranbir’s family’s side when Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020. The actress paid a special tribute to Ranbir’s father through an Instagram post where she mentioned,"Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life… for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father."

4. Alia and Ranbir’s families welcome 2021. The couple went to Ranthambore National Park along with their family members to ring in the new year in December 2020.

5. Alia attended the premiere of Rishi’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen with Ranbir’s family. The actress joined Neetu, Riddhima, and Ranbir’s niece Samara for the screening of Rishi’s last film, last month.

As per the recent reports, Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot later this weekend at the actor’s ancestral home in Chembur, Mumbai.

