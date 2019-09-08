Alia Bhatt's Vacation Pics Will Make You Want to Drop Everything and Go to Kenya

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying tranquility in Kenya. A couple of days ago, a picture of the couple enjoying the wildlife surfaced online. Now, we have got more insight into the couple's blissful vacation as Alia Bhatt herself has posted pictures from their adventurous getaway.

The Kalank actress took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures, where she looks adorable in a co-ordinated olive green outfit that looks like a safari suit. She captioned the picture, where she is gazing into the sky, "let’s wander where the Wi-Fi is weak."

Take a look at the picture below:

In another picture she shared, the actress posted a no make-up selfie from Kenya. The picture, in which Alia looked adorable in a sunkissed look was aptly titled, "Sun-blushed/burnt" Take a look:

The first picture from the vacation was shared a couple of days ago, where the actress was spotted looking at the sunset. The aesthetic picture definitely makes us want to drop everything and go there ourselves!

Check it out:

Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through🌞

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for about a year now. The couple fell in love during the shoot of Brahmastra. Directed by Kapoor's best friend Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will be a one-of-a-kind superhero movie. Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, will be released in summer 2020. The initial release date was Christmas 2019, which was pushed back in order to get the VFX perfectly done.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, also starring, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

