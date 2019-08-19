Alia Bhatt's Visit to Alma Mater Invites Hilarious Comment from 'Mr Cascade' Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt visited her alma mater, Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, on Sunday, with filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji and judged a competition for school kids. For the event. Alia opted for a comfy, black jumpsuit, with nude makeup and open hair with a hue of gold.

Ayan, on the other hand, kept it casual with a T-shirt, cargo pants and a jacket to go along with it. Pictures of the duo were shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram and we can't help but gush over Alia's visit down the memory lane with friend.

Alia also shared a picture from the event hosted by the school. Alia and Ayan judged the show 'Cascade' and could be seen posing all smiles for the camera. Sharing the happy picture Alia wrote on Instagram, "Sometimes there’s no better feeling than just going BACK TO SCHOOL."

The image of Alia and Ayan invited funny comments from Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh, who wrote, "Brilliant. PS--I won Mr Cascade once." He further wrote, "I think Arjun Rampal was one of the judges."

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Thursday, Alia took out time to tie a rakhi on the wrist of filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash. Alia ensured she carried out her sisterly ritual by tying a rakhi on Yash's wrist. Karan, who became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy in 2017, posted a photograph of Alia and Yash and wrote: "Alia didi!" Last year, too, Alia showed her "big sister love" by celebrating Rakshabandhan with Yash.

Alia also featured in a music video composed by The Doorbeen. The peppy track--Prada-- is already a chartbuster. She is laos busy with the shooting of Sadak 2, directed by filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt.

