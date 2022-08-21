Alia Confirms She Is Changing Her Name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor Soon: 'I Don't Want to Be the Bhatt'

Alia Bhatt has revealed her plans of changing her name officially to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor on her passport soon. The actress, who tied the knot with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, said that she is happy to be Alia Bhatt-Kapoor.

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Alia revealed that while her screen name will always be Alia Bhatt, she will be soon changing her name officially to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor on documents. Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first baby together. The actress made her pregnancy announcement on social media in June.

Talking to Mid-day about updating the name on her passport, she said, “I am happy to do it.” Alia revealed that she has been planning about making the change for quite some time now, but didn’t get time to do it owing to her busy schedule. Alia was recently in the UK for the shooting of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot.

“We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out,” Alia said.

After gaining critical acclamation for her stint as Badru in Darlings, the Bollywood diva is now gearing up to feature in Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project Brahmastra. This fantasy flick marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s maiden collaboration on a film. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna play pivotal roles in the movie. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have already dropped two singles, Kesariya and Deva Deva, which have garnered the right amount of anticipation for the upcoming movie. Brahmastra will hit the big screen on September 9. Besides Brahmastra, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

