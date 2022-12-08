Alia-Ranbir To Farhan-Shibani, A Look At Big Fat Bollywood Weddings Of 2022

The year 2022 is nearing its end. Even though many events dominated the news, Bollywood celebrity weddings often grabbed the limelight this year. B-town weddings are always something we look forward to. Actors, in addition to entertaining us with their outstanding on-screen performances, also pique our interest and curiosity when it comes to off-screen chemistry with their partners.

Here are some of our favourite Bollywood stars who tied the knot this year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding was one of the most beautiful we’ve seen this year. The Brahmastra couple chose to keep their wedding private and as simple as possible. They hosted the ceremony at their home, and only a few friends and family members attended it. A wedding reception was also held, but it was also a low-key affair.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had their wedding in a grand manner. The diva looked stunning in a red saree, while Vignesh looked dashing in traditional attire. Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and others attended their wedding.

The most recent additions to the ‘Just Married’ club are Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya. Their lavish wedding took place for over three days at a fort in Rajasthan.

Mouni Roy Nambiar, the star of Brahmastra, also got married this year. She married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in a traditional manner in Goa.

This year also saw the marriage of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Even though they registered their marriage a few years ago, they recently celebrated their union with friends and family. It was a glamorous event with Sangeet, Sufi Night, etc.

Farhan Akhtar married Shibani Dandekar on February 19. The duo exchanged their wedding vows and celebrated with their friends and family in an unconventional wedding.

Read all the Latest Movies News here