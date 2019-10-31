Alia Shares Pic of Father Mahesh Bhatt from the Sets of Sadak 2 as She Wraps up Ooty Schedule

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sadak 2 , directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film will also feature her sister Pooja Bhatt as well as her Kalank co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Alia, who is Ooty for the film, recently shared a picture of her father in his natural element.

Taking to Instagram Alia posted a photo that shows Mahesh Bhatt sitting in the backseat of a car with a piece of heavy camera equipment. “It’s moments like these #sadak2 #sadak2diaries #gratitude.” The picture was met with a lot of love from her friends and fans. Mom Soni Razdan left an adorable comment for her husband, which said, “Awww. Warrior king.”

Sister Pooja Bhatt also posted a picture of her father with her Sadak co-star Sanjay Dutt. In the series of pictures, the filmmaker and the actor can be seen laughing their hearts out. "You laugh best with who you’ve cried most!" she wrote, also revealing that they have been shooting for 50 days through the hashtags.

Not only that, big sister Pooja Bhatt also shared a picture of Alia scribbling on her journal. "Alia Bhatt.. writing her own destiny, even between shots!" she wrote.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

