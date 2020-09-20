Alia's Birthday Wish for Mahesh Bhatt: You’re a Good Man, Never Believe Anything Else

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has turned a year older on Sunday. On the happy occasion of her father's birthday, Alia shared a loving throwback picture of the two and accompanied it with a sweet message.

"I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film...'Look inside yourself, you are more than what you’ve become.. remember who you are.. remember!' Happy bday my mufasa.. you’re a good man! never believe anything else (sic)," wrote Alia on her father's birthday.

Mahesh's elder daughter Shaheen also shared a priceless throwback picture with her dad on the occasion of his birthday today. Little Shaheen is in her father's lap as he feeds her with a milk bottle.

Mahesh's wife Soni Razdan also wished the ace director by sharing a throwback picture.

Mahesh last directed Sadak 2 with Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie released on OTT recently and received bad reviews from fans and critics.