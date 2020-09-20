Alia's Birthday Wish for Mahesh Bhatt: You’re a Good Man, Never Believe Anything Else

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has turned a year older on Sunday. On the happy occasion of her father's birthday, Alia shared a loving throwback picture of the two and accompanied it with a sweet message.
"I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film...'Look inside yourself, you are more than what you’ve become.. remember who you are.. remember!' Happy bday my mufasa.. you’re a good man! never believe anything else (sic)," wrote Alia on her father's birthday.
I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film... " Look inside yourself, you are more than what you've become.. remember who you are.. remember! " happy bday my mufasa.. you're a good man! never believe anything else ☀️
Mahesh's elder daughter Shaheen also shared a priceless throwback picture with her dad on the occasion of his birthday today. Little Shaheen is in her father's lap as he feeds her with a milk bottle.
Old words that ring as true today: "I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom." There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house. My father's greatest lesson to me has been in fearlessness, it has been in teaching me to never be afraid of who I am. He taught me how all the reasons I think I can't fit into the world are actually all the reasons I can - then he taught me how overrated fitting in is. Happy Birthday my Papa, my greatest ally.
Mahesh's wife Soni Razdan also wished the ace director by sharing a throwback picture.
Mahesh last directed Sadak 2 with Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie released on OTT recently and received bad reviews from fans and critics.