Alicia Vikander Opens Up About Her Biggest Challenge While Filming Tomb Raider
Tomb Raider is based on a popular reboot of a video game with the same name. The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in India on Friday, a week before it opens in the US.
Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander says her role as Lara Croft in the forthcoming film Tomb Raider came with its challenges, and it was a scary experience for her.
"I had never taken on a character and a role in a film like this. I was a dancer, but I was not sure I could look real doing an MMA fight scene. I was almost like, please don't look. All eyes were on me and that was scary," Vikander said in a statement.
"But the biggest overall challenge was to make sure the film had both spectacle and heart," she added.
"Tomb Raider" is directed by Roar Uthaug and is produced by Oscar-winner Graham King under his GK Films banner. It also features Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Nick Frost.
"I became interested when they told me that it was going to be inspired by the rebooted game, which was released in 2013. I did my research and realised that it was a very different take on Lara, and then my imagination began spinning. When I met with Roar, I realised we shared a vision for the film," she added.
In the film, Lara avoids using a gun, and instead relies on her wits. Vikander loved her personality traits.
"I loved that, and it was something we discussed early on. Lara uses her wits and what's around her," she added.
