Aligarh Writer Apurva Asrani Announces Separation from Partner of 14 Years

Film writer and editor Apurva Asrani, who has been a strong voice in propagating LGBTQ rights, has announced that he is separating from his partner of 14 years. The National Award winner, and writer and editor of films like Shahid and Aligarh, posted a long note on Instagram, urging everyone to respect their privacy and also said that there is always hope for anyone seeking love, commitment and secure home.

Apurva wrote, “I inform you with a heavy heart that Siddhant and I have separated. I know we have been seen as role models by many in the LGBTQ community, and this is sure to evoke some disappointments, but I must tell you that every day of these 14 years has been important and valuable and that we have amicably parted ways. Same-sex couples in India have no references and no role models to seek inspiration from, and we have made mistakes in the way that we have charted our unique path. But we are also the first generation in India to live our love so visibly and courageously, so I write this with no regrets."

Further requesting everyone to respect their privacy, the screenwriter-editor added, “I request you to respect our privacy ad our feelings at this point and to leave the speculation to us. Please don’t tag us in your messages, it is a very difficult time. I want to end by saying that I think there is hope. For Sid, for me, and for every one of us seeking love commitment and a secure home. Never stop believing."

In May 2020, the couple had bought their first house together after pretending to be cousins for 13 years.

For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners 💕. It's time LGBTQ families are normalised too. pic.twitter.com/kZ9t9Wnc7i— Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 29, 2020

Apurva has edited films like Satya and Shahid and the series Made in Heaven. In 2001, Apurva won the National Film Award for Best Editing for Snip!, a bilingual comedy directed by Sunhil Sippy.