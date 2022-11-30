Ali’s Daughter Fathima’s Grand Reception Was A Star-Studded Affair

Telugu star Ali’s daughter Fathima Rameezun recently got married. A grand reception was held in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. After the reception, Ali and his family released a media statement. They thanked the guest for attending the event and blessing their daughter. Several well-known actors from the South film industry, including Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Venkatesh Daggubatti, MLA Roja, Akkineni Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni, comedians Brahmanandam and Racha Ravi, among others, attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.

It was through the YouTube channel of Zubeda Sultana Begum, Ali’s wife, that people came to know about Fathima’s marriage. Zubeda posts glimpses from her personal life on her YouTube channel, which receives thousands of views. Recently, she and Ali created a vlog where Zubeda was shopping for her kid.

Images from the marriage ceremony went viral on social media. Ali was seen posing with Nagarjuna. The Ghost starrer decked in a blue t-shirt with wife Amala Paul. In the picture, Ali is seen walking them toward the stage, so that they can meet his daughter.

In other snaps, Chiranjeevi, Venky Mama, Ganesh Bandla and Ragavendra Raoba can also be seen.

In another picture, megastar Chiranjeevi presents a bouquet to the newlywed couple. Ali and Chiranjeevi also posed for shutterbugs.

Ali has worked in more than a thousand Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil movies. He is known for his comedy stints. His performance plays a huge role in the success of many projects. Ali has played exceptional roles in movies like Tipp and a Vijay-starrer Puli. In 2016, Ali acted in a Tamil movie Evanda. His Telugu movie Neelimalai, starring Anand Krishna and Vrushali Gosavi, remains one of the hit movies in his career.

Ali married Zubeda Sultana in 1994. The couple has two daughters and a son.

Read all the Latest Movies News here