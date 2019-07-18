Erica Farnandes-Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay Gets a New Villain in Alka Amin

TV popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag, Erica Fernandes aka Prerna and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles is going to witness a new face in the form of actress Alka Amin. This new antagonist will be seen playing Mr Rishabh Bajaj's aunt, the only person he calls family in the show. When Bollywood Life inquired about the same, the source close to show informed: "Alka signed the show on Tuesday and will play Mr Bajaj's aunt, who won't have a soft corner for Prerna."

However, this is not the first time that the show will witness a villain, earlier the drama saw Komolika and Rishabh Bajaj creating troubles in Prerna and Anurag's love story.

Recently, the channel aired a promo where the entire cast is seen in Zurich, Switzerland where the newlywed Prerna and Mr Bajaj are for their honeymoon. So with the new entry, things are surely going to get interesting.

Talking about Alka Amin she has played some of the prominent roles in movies Lukka Chuppi, RAW, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho. Besides this, she was also seen in TV shows 12/24 Karol Bagh, Parichay, Kya Hua Tera Vaada and Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai.

Currently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay happens to one of the most popular shows on Indian television with high TRP rates. Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in this much-loved show whereas Erica plays the role of the naive and innocent Prerna.